Arizona's Zeke Nnaji among first prospects to participate in NBA's reworked draft combine

Former Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji will begin interviews Monday on the first day of the NBA's COVID-style Draft Combine, which will take place in phases through early November.
Instead of all players meeting for tests, competition and interviews in Chicago, NBA Draft prospects this year will participate in league, team and media interviews held virtually from Monday through Oct. 16.
Players will also undergo strength and agility testing, anthropometric measurements, shooting drills and make a "Pro Day” video at some point in October at the NBA team facility nearest to a player’s home or interim residence. They will also receive medical testing and examinations by NBA-affiliated physicians in the same market.
Nnaji's former UA teammates, Josh Green and Nico Mannion, are among those also scheduled to participate in the combine. All three are being projected to be drafted in the late first round or early second round.
Nnaji is currently projected to go 26 by Bleacher Report, 27 by NBADraft.net, 33 by USA Today and he's rated the No. 35 overall available draft prospect by ESPN.
Nnaji has been training in Las Vegas and, on request, playing piano for NBA teams who have interviewed him.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for Nov. 18, just a week before the NCAA season is scheduled to begin.
