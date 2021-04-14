Arkansas gives Eric Musselman $4 million annual deal after Arizona showed interest

Arizona may have helped Eric Musselman become one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in college basketball without actually hiring him.

Arkansas announced Wednesday that the Razorbacks' coach has signed an agreement taking him through 2027-28 and paying him $4 million annually plus performance and longevity incentives.

Arizona had been paying Sean Miller $2.5 million annually plus incentives (and a guaranteed minimum of $400,000 from Nike and IMG), and UA is expected to offer a new coach a similar amount. Musselman made $2.5 million last season, but it was widely known and reported that he and Arkansas were in contract extension talks.

According to USA Today's database, only nine college basketball coaches are making $4 million or more.

Meanwhile, Arizona's coaching search remains heavy on the same names that surfaced a week ago: The school has been finishing up interviews this week, talking to Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner on Monday. Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, an early favorite for the job, remains very much in the mix.