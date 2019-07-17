Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person avoided a prison sentence Wednesday, just a day before former UA assistant coach Book Richardson is expected to report for a three-month sentence.
Prosecutors said Person took $91,500 in bribes, over $70,000 more than Richardson admitted to, but judge Loretta A. Preska said there would be "no purpose served by incarceration." Preska said she disagreed with prosecutors that Person was fueled by greed and instead was "charitable literally to a fault." (Inner City Press has some additional detail about the ruling.)
Ex-San Diego State assistant Tony Bland also did not receive a prison sentence, while former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans is expected to serve a three-month sentence starting on July 26.
Salpointe's Jordan Gainey, the son of UA assistant coach Justin Gainey, is the only Tucson player listed on the roster for the upcoming NCAA regional camp at GCU. There don't appear to be any major 2020 UA recruiting targets on it, either.
The rosters of all four regional camps, which will have two sessions each, can be found here.
Arizona's recent blitz of scholarship offers included one to four-star Memphis-area 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler.
Blessed to receive an offer from University of Arizona🔴🔷 pic.twitter.com/KVQOlCmD4p— Kennedy Chandler (@KChandler_1) July 15, 2019
A 2 Ways & 10 Days story on the NBA summer-league coaching of Lute Olson's grandson might sound familiar: It says Matt Brase didn't "have a single hair out of place."
Juco transfer Alonzo Verge appears to be happy with Bobby Hurley's coaching at ASU.
UA recruiting target Josh Christopher picked up a late offer from Kentucky.
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Coach Calipari and the university of Kentucky! #BBN pic.twitter.com/VYKKiHolGu— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) July 17, 2019