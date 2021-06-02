As part of reworked contract, Adia Barnes to make $1 million in 2021-22 — and more in future years

However, in the proposal sent to the Regents, UA said Lloyd would receive a one-year extension only if all the restrictions were handed down. Then the school said he would receive a second year if any restriction was imposed for two or more years. It's not clear whether a postseason ban refers to an extra ban on top of the one UA self-imposed in 2020-21. While that self-imposed ban was not ordered by the NCAA, it is possible the NCAA might later "accept" it and make it part of their formal sanctions.