ASU coach Bobby Hurley bubbly about Sun Devils' promise in 2020-21

After a 45-minute Zoom press conference Thursday, it was clear ASU Bobby Hurley isn't afraid of the hype over his Sun Devils.
In fact, he's part of it.
"I hope you can sense my enthusiasm," he said in conclusion, "because it's real."
While he said reserve guard Caleb Christopher is out 6-8 weeks after having surgery for a thumb injury, Hurley said Remy Martin is in the process of joining the team after continuing his workouts in Southern California and Josh Christopher is, well, Josh Christopher.
"As advertised, his competitive drive is unbelievable," Hurley said. "He's got an amazing skill set offensively. Real charismatic guy, vocal, super competitive, and he's had some some really good moments already going head to head with (Alonzo) Verge.
"I really like the competitive dynamic. Those two guys have been on opposite teams in some of the 4-on-4 we've been doing. I've noticed a little rivalry brewing them in terms of Verge trying to will his team forward and Josh kind of doing the same thing. He's a special, special talent who wants to win desperately."
Hurley said Christopher even asked him about a week ago when he was going to start coaching him, apparently having seen Hurley's famously intense sideline demeanor.
"That was an interesting exchange ... because he's seen me coach really hard," Hurley said. "There wasn't a lot to be negative about the Josh's game, first of all. I'll try and say a few things here or there, and give him ideas and lead him in a particular direction but I didn't need to overhaul his game.
"But he's texting me `Hey, when are you going to coach me harder?' And I'm telling him `I'm learning about you. I'm watching you. I want to see how I can put you in the best positions to be successful.' "
Hurley also again complemented Marcus Bagley's shooting stroke and expressed encouragement about sophomore forward Jalen Graham, a likely X factor of sorts considering how the frontcourt is not considered ASU's strength.
"He set himself up for us not to miss a beat at that position, if not (get) more than what we've gotten at that position in the past," Hurley said. "He's made a commitment to this training. He's got a presence in our workouts, scoring around the basket, great footwork on blocking shots.
"I've got a really good feeling about where he's at."
The Sun Devils also may yet get help up front from Ukrainian big man Pavlo Dziuba, who has not yet arrived. Hurley said Dziuba is a good student who has met NCAA eligibility standards and received a qualifying test score but that, combined with delays getting a visa in a process that took several weeks.
"As we speak, he's had an appointment today in his embassy to secure his visa, which he should have early next week, and then he's going to be on a plane to Tempe," Hurley said. "In the meantime, I've been watching videos that (assistant) coach (Rashon) Burno has been sharing with me about Pavlo. Just seeing some of the stuff he's doing, he looks extremely fit, extremely athletic and I just can't wait to get him on campus and start working with Pavlo."
Overall, Hurley said the Sun Devils "could be my most talented team team with the most potential," provided college basketball is played without major COVID-19 disruptions.
"As a coach I don't know if I've had more enthusiasm, have been more hopeful that nothing derails the season," Hurley said. "I've just got a ton of confidence about what I've been watching and how the team is coming together."
