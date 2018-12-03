ASU jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 20, while Arizona picked up the 11th most votes of those outside the national rankings.
The Sun Devils replaced Oregon as the Pac-12's only representative in the Top 25, though Arizona (12), Oregon (3) and UCLA (3) all drew votes.
The votes suggest Arizona could have a shot at the Top 25 next week if the Wildcats beat Utah Valley and Alabama, especially if there are the kind of losses there were last week among ranked teams.
FWIW, I moved UA into the group of 5-10 teams outside of the Top 25 that I track. This was the ballot I submitted:
1 Kansas
2 Gonzaga
3 Duke
4 Michigan
5 Nevada
6 Tennessee
7 Virginia
8 Auburn
9 Wisconsin
10 Michigan State
11 Florida State
12 Kentucky
13 North Carolina
14 Kansas State
15 Iowa
16 Ohio State
17 Texas Tech
18 Virginia Tech
19 Nebraska
20 Buffalo
21 ASU
22 Mississippi State
23 North Carolina State
24 St. Johns
25 Maryland
Arizona made a quick trip back to Tucson on Sunday, landing at 8:40 p.m via charter flight. The Wildcats will make a similar weekend trip next weekend to Alabama, for another 11 a.m. MT game, after hosting Utah Valley on Thursday.
“There’s no question this week kind of mirrors next week,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “We have a really tough test in Utah Valley, a lot like Georgia Southern. They’re winning games and they’re a very good team.”
Our full coverage from Hartford is attached, along with the box score and updated UA stats.