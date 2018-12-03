Connecticut's Christian Vital (1) attempts to intercept a pass between Arizona's Ryan Luther (10) and Emmanuel Akot (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

 Jessica Hill / Associated Press

ASU jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 20, while Arizona picked up the 11th most votes of those outside the national rankings.

The Sun Devils replaced Oregon as the Pac-12's only representative in the Top 25, though Arizona (12), Oregon (3) and UCLA (3) all drew votes. 

The votes suggest Arizona could have a shot at the Top 25 next week if the Wildcats beat Utah Valley and Alabama, especially if there are the kind of losses there were last week among ranked teams.

FWIW, I moved UA into the group of 5-10 teams outside of the Top 25 that I track. This was the ballot I submitted: 

1 Kansas

2 Gonzaga

3 Duke

4 Michigan

5 Nevada

6 Tennessee

7 Virginia

8 Auburn

9 Wisconsin

10 Michigan State

11 Florida State

12 Kentucky

13 North Carolina

14 Kansas State

15 Iowa

16 Ohio State

17 Texas Tech

18 Virginia Tech

19 Nebraska

20 Buffalo

21 ASU

22 Mississippi State

23 North Carolina State

24 St. Johns

25 Maryland

Arizona made a quick trip back to Tucson on Sunday, landing at 8:40 p.m via charter flight. The Wildcats will make a similar weekend trip next weekend to Alabama, for another 11 a.m. MT game, after hosting Utah Valley on Thursday.

“There’s no question this week kind of mirrors next week,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “We have a really tough test in Utah Valley, a lot like Georgia Southern. They’re winning games and they’re a very good team.”

Our full coverage from Hartford is attached, along with the box score and updated UA stats.

