The Arizona Board of Regents will vote Friday on whether ASU can give Bobby Hurley a $200,000 raise and extend his contract through June 2026, in a deal that would still pay the ASU coach nearly $1 million less than what Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd receives from UA.

ASU announced it would extend Hurley's contract last month subject to Regent approval but the details have not been available until they were posted this week.

Hurley currently makes $2.6 million from ASU and is scheduled for a $100,000 raise on July 1 on a contract that is scheduled to end in June 2024. But ASU is now proposing to move Hurley to $2.8 million in July and give him annual $100,000 escalators that will bring him to $3.0 million in 2025-26.

Upon receiving a new contract last summer, Lloyd’s salary was bumped up $1 million for 2023-24 with a total guaranteed package of $4 million -- including $3.6 million from Arizona and roughly $200,000 each from Nike and IMG. Lloyd also receives $100,000 annual escalators that will bring him to $3.7 in school-paid compensation in 2023-24, plus the extra $400,000 from Nike and IMG.

As part of the extended contract for Hurley, ASU is asking to give him a $600,000 retention bonus if he remains as the Sun Devils’ coach on Jan. 1, 2026, in addition to the $500,000 retention bonus Hurley was already due for if he remains in place on Jan. 1, 2024.

In exchange, Hurley will be subject to a stricter coach buyout: Instead of having to pay $1 million if he opts to leave next season and nothing if he leaves in 2023-24, Hurley’s buyout under the revised deal will be $2 million if he leaves anytime before June 30, 2024, and $1.5 million if he leaves voluntarily in 2024-25.

In its proposal to the board, ASU cited Hurley's success on and off the court, including perfect Academic Progress Rate scores in 2019-20 and 2020-21 in addition to winning 20 or more games during four of the past six seasons. ASU has also been to three NCAA Tournaments under Hurley and probably would have gone to the 2020 event if it was not canceled because of COVID concerns.

"Coach just finished his eighth season at ASU and has led the Sun Devil Men’s Basketball team into one of the most successful eras in program history," ASU's proposal said.