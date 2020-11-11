 Skip to main content
ASU's Remy Martin named to AP's preseason all-American team
ASU's Remy Martin named to AP's preseason all-American team

Arizona Wildcats vs Arizona State

Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) forces his way around Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) on a first half drive at the Desert Financial Arena, January 25, 2020 Tempe, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

ASU guard Remy Martin tied with Gonzaga's Corey Kispert for the fifth and final spot on the Associated Press' preseason all-American team.

Iowa's Luka Garza was the only unanimous pick of the all-American team, which also included Baylor's Jared Butler, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu.

Martin joins Ike Diogu (2003-04) as ASU's only preseason AP all-Americans and is the first in the Pac-12 to receive the honor since Arizona's Allonzo Trier in 2017-18. (James Harden earned the award in the 2007-08 postseason).

FWIW, I voted for Garza, Butler, Kispert, Martin and Kansas' Marcus Garrett.

