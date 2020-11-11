ASU's Remy Martin named to AP's preseason all-American team

ASU guard Remy Martin tied with Gonzaga's Corey Kispert for the fifth and final spot on the Associated Press' preseason all-American team.
Iowa's Luka Garza was the only unanimous pick of the all-American team, which also included Baylor's Jared Butler, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu.
Martin joins Ike Diogu (2003-04) as ASU's only preseason AP all-Americans and is the first in the Pac-12 to receive the honor since Arizona's Allonzo Trier in 2017-18. (James Harden earned the award in the 2007-08 postseason).
The only two Sun Devil hoopers to earn AP preseason All-America honors. pic.twitter.com/yiveZFvMST— Doug Tammaro (@DougTammaro) November 11, 2020
FWIW, I voted for Garza, Butler, Kispert, Martin and Kansas' Marcus Garrett.
