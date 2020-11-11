At California ceremony, four-star guard K.J. Simpson signs his Arizona letter-of-intent

Four-star guard K.J. Simpson has signed his letter of intent to play for Arizona at a ceremony in Chatsworth, Calif.
Official.KJ Simpson inks his name to play for @APlayersProgram.Keith Higgins headed to @LehighMBB.@KSimpsonJr | @keith_higgins15 #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/cZwm8AzsFA— Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 11, 2020
Chaminade coach Bryan Cantwell says KJ Simpson will likely be the program’s all-time leading scorer if there’s a season in the spring. Keith Higgins will be a 2,000-point scorer. pic.twitter.com/hVNESBgaB5— Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 11, 2020
The event was not held at Chaminade High School because of health regulations, but Simpson is scheduled to sign his letter at the ceremony with teammate Keith Higgins, who is headed to Lehigh.
National Letter of Intent Signing Day is Wed Nov 11. We are excited to announce that Keith Higgins Jr will be signing his NLI to attend Lehigh University on a basketball scholarship.@LehighMBB @keith_higgins15 @kshiggins20 @valhiggs22 @Chaminadesports @BTIHoops pic.twitter.com/7OtfRCFBbD— Bryan Cantwell (@CCPEaglesHoops) November 9, 2020
Four-star guard Shane Dezonie announce he has signed his letter-of-intent to play for Arizona next season.
Signed my NLI today to @APlayersProgram Extremely excited to be a Wildcat🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VqNBjllhLJ— Shane Dezonie (@iamshanedezonie) November 11, 2020
A 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from New Hampshire's Brewster Academy, Dezonie committed to the Wildcats last month after a short recruitment, having called Arizona his "dream school." He is considered a tough-minded shooting guard with good defensive potential.
The Wildcats are also expected to receive letters-of-intent today from their two other fall commits, guard Shane Nowell of Renton, Wash., and guard K.J. Simpson of Northridge, Calif.
Simpson is expected to sign his letter at noon in Chatsworth, Calif., while Nowell is scheduled to sign at 4:30 p.m.
