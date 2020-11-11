 Skip to main content
At California ceremony, four-star guard K.J. Simpson signs his Arizona letter-of-intent
  • Updated

Four-star guard K.J. Simpson has signed his letter of intent to play for Arizona at a ceremony in Chatsworth, Calif.

The event was not held at Chaminade High School because of health regulations, but Simpson is scheduled to sign his letter at the ceremony with teammate Keith Higgins, who is headed to Lehigh.

Four-star shooting guard Shane Dezonie signed with the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 11, 2020. 

Four-star guard Shane Dezonie announce he has signed his letter-of-intent to play for Arizona next season.

A 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from New Hampshire's Brewster Academy, Dezonie committed to the Wildcats last month after a short recruitment, having called Arizona his "dream school." He is considered a tough-minded shooting guard with good defensive potential.

The Wildcats are also expected to receive letters-of-intent today from their two other fall commits, guard Shane Nowell of Renton, Wash., and guard K.J. Simpson of Northridge, Calif.

Simpson is expected to sign his letter at noon in Chatsworth, Calif., while Nowell is scheduled to sign at 4:30 p.m.

