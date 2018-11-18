LAHAINA, Hawaii – There aren't many basketball press conferences like this.
All eight Maui Invitational coaches sat next to each other on a table overlooking the ocean at the Hyatt Regency Maui on Sunday, then posed with surfboards and shot free throws.
Yet smiles were few. Mostly there was respect, and maybe a little bit of fear.
Three Top 10 teams will be playing in the Maui Invitational and even the coach of one of them fretted about what’s next.
“We know we’re going to get exposed,” said Auburn’s Bruce Pearl,” and three days in a row.”
UA coach Sean Miller spoke about playing in Maui as an honor.
“I think more than anything you learn about your team,” he said. “When you leave here you know a lot more.”
Iowa State is missing four rotation players, including preseason all-Big 12 pick Lindell Wigginton, who is out with a strained muscle in his left foot. Forwards Cameron Lard and Zoran Talley, Jr. are suspended for unspecified violations of team rules. Forward Solomon Young had surgery on Oct. 18 for a groin injury.
Still, Miller said he’s impressed with what the Cyclones are doing.
“I think they’re an excellent team,” Miller said. “Certainly, Steve (Prohm) is a really really good coach. They have a great opportunity to be in this year’s NCAA tournament. When you’re playing that type of team, especially on a neutral court this early, they present a lot of challenges.
The Cyclones play four out around 6-foot-9 center Michael Jacobson, a transfer from Nebraska.
“They have a skill group and .. Jacobson is also very skilled in his own right,” Miller said. “Although he plays the center position, he’s more than capable of stepping away from the basket, making perimeter shots, making 3-point shots. They present a lot of challenges for our defense."
Iowa State is 3-0 so far, and Prohm said a lot his four contributing freshmen have helped keep the Cyclones afloat. Guard Tyrese Halliburton has 10 steals and five blocks over three games, while guard Talen Horton-Tucker has eight steals so far.
“The biggest thing is we’ve had four freshmen probably playing more than we thought,” Prohm said. “We’ve had to throw them out there and get them some immediate experience.”
Miller made 88.5 percent of his free throws at Pitt and won the 2009 Maui Invitational charity free-throw contest, but his luck ran out Sunday: He was 0 for 3.
“I’m out of practice, yeah,” Miller said with a slight smile. “I haven’t shot in a while.