Auburn avoids additional postseason ban; will Arizona Wildcats?

In what might be a good sign for Arizona, Auburn's men's basketball program did not receive an additional ban on top of the one it self-imposed last season.

The NCAA's ruling was announced Friday. Coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games starting Saturday. Pearl “violated head coach responsibility rules because he did not adequately monitor the associate head coach and failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance," the report stated, according to the Associated Press.

“Further, when the head coach became aware of potentially problematic situations involving the associate head coach, he failed to ask reasonable and pertinent questions. These shortcomings allowed violations to go undetected.”

Auburn will vacate wins and pay $5,000 plus 3% of the program's budget.