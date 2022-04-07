 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Australian guard Tyrese Proctor picks Duke over Arizona, G League

  • Updated

Tyrese Proctor works out with the international team in preparation for the Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2022, in Portland.

 Nike Hoop Summit Twitter page

Australian guard Tyrese Proctor has chosen to play for Duke instead of Arizona or the G League.

A 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard in the class of 2023, Proctor is now playing for the NBA Global Academy branch in Canberra, Australia, and practicing to play with the World team in the Nike Hoop Summit on Friday in Portland.

Proctor visited Arizona for the Wildcats' game with ASU on Jan. 29 and told On3 that "it sort of surprised me how the whole town rallied around the basketball team so that was pretty cool."

After announcing his decision Thursday, Proctor told 247 Sports that the Duke "coaching staff there and the people, it really is a brotherhood. It feels like a family away from home."

Arizona has two guard commitments from class of 2023 players, Kylan Boswell and KJ Lewis, but both players are considering skipping their senior seasons and enroll at Arizona this fall. The Wildcats have also offered a scholarship to 2023 Southern California guard Dusty Stromer.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News