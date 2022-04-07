Australian guard Tyrese Proctor picks Duke over Arizona, G League

Australian guard Tyrese Proctor has chosen to play for Duke instead of Arizona or the G League.

A 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard in the class of 2023, Proctor is now playing for the NBA Global Academy branch in Canberra, Australia, and practicing to play with the World team in the Nike Hoop Summit on Friday in Portland.

Proctor visited Arizona for the Wildcats' game with ASU on Jan. 29 and told On3 that "it sort of surprised me how the whole town rallied around the basketball team so that was pretty cool."

After announcing his decision Thursday, Proctor told 247 Sports that the Duke "coaching staff there and the people, it really is a brotherhood. It feels like a family away from home."

Arizona has two guard commitments from class of 2023 players, Kylan Boswell and KJ Lewis, but both players are considering skipping their senior seasons and enroll at Arizona this fall. The Wildcats have also offered a scholarship to 2023 Southern California guard Dusty Stromer.

