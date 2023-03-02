LOS ANGELES -- Azuolas Tubelis collected 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Arizona to a 43-31 halftime lead over USC on Thursday at the Galen Center in a game that could decide second place in the Pac-12.

The Wildcats shot 56.7% from the field while holding USC to just 37.9%. While USC guard Boogie Ellis had 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting, the Trojans' other standout threat, big wing Drew Peterson was scoreless after missing all four field goals he took in the first half.

For Arizona, Courtney Ramey added 10 points while he and guard Kerr Kriisa both hit two 3-pointers before halftime.

While Tubelis has averaged only 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over his previous four games since falling into foul trouble in UA’s loss at Stanford on Feb. 11, he played with confidence and aggressiveness against the Trojans, outdarting them on the way to the basket several times.

History showed he might do that. Tubelis had 15 points and 17 rebounds against USC during UA’s 81-66 win over USC on Jan. 19.

The Wildcats trailed USC 8-7 early after Ellis hit a 3-pointer and drove inside for a layup but Tubelis helped push them ahead for the rest of the half. After Ramey hit a 3-poitner and Ellis hit an off-balance midrange jumper, Tubelis scored six points over the next two minutes.

Three-pointers from Ramey and Kriisa then helped UA take leads of up to eight points in the middle of the half before Tubelis hit another layup to give the Wildcats their first 10-point lead, 32-22, with 5:37 left.