LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Wildcats appear to have the Azuolas Tubelis they know just in time for the postseason.

After struggling at times through his past four games, Tubelis collected 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Arizona to an 87-81 win over USC on Thursday at Galen Center.

The win moved Arizona to 25-5, 14-5 in the Pac-12, where they have clinched the No. 2 seed in the upcoming conference tournament seed based on their season sweep of the Trojans (21-9, 13-6).

After facing UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday for its regular-season finale, Arizona will open Pac-12 Tournament play on March 9 at 7 p.m. MT against the winner of a first-round game between the teams seeded seventh and 10th. With a win, the Wildcats could have a possible rematch against third-seeded USC in the tournament semifinals on March 10, in a game that would start at 9:30 p.m.

Tubelis had not posted a double-double since Feb. 9 at Cal, when he had 23 points and 14 rebounds before hitting foul trouble in Arizona’s loss at Stanford two days later.

After averaging only 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over his previous four games since UA’s loss at Stanford, Tubelis played with confidence and aggressiveness against the Trojans, darting past them on the way to the basket repeatedly.

History showed he might do that. Tubelis had 15 points and 17 rebounds against USC during UA’s 81-66 win over USC on Jan. 19.

Tubelis led a Wildcat offense that shot 55.2% from the field. Courtney Ramey chipped in 16 points while hitting 3 of 7 3-pointers. Kylan Boswell (14 points), Kerr Kriisa (11) and center Oumar Ballo (10) also scored in double figures.

Defensively, UA held USC to just 40% shooting, even though Trojan guard Boogie Ellis kept up his recent shooting streak by scoring 32 points while hitting 5 of 10 3s. USC standout wing Drew Peterson had just five points on 2-of-9 shooting, continuing his struggles vs. Arizona.

Up by 12 at halftime, the Wildcats led by double digits for most of the second half, though a dustup under the basket midway through the second half added a little spice. USC’s Kobe Johnson and UA’s Pelle Larsson were called for offsetting technicals after Johnson rose up for a post-whistle shot, was pushed away by Larsson — and responded by throwing the ball off Larsson’s head.

The Wildcats led 62-51 at the time of the technicals and went on to lead by up to 16 before USC cut it to 75-65 on a layup from Peterson, who had made only one of eight previous shots.

The Trojans made it a two-possession game when a 3-pointer from Ellis cut Arizona’s lead to just 83-78 with 36 seconds left. But from there, UA closed out the win by hitting all four of its free throws when the Trojans fouled.

In the first half, Tubelis collected 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Arizona to a 43-31 lead at the break

The Wildcats shot 56.7% from the field while holding USC to just 37.9%. While Ellis had 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting, the Trojans' other standout threat, Peterson, was scoreless after missing all four field goals he took in the half.

Ramey added 10 first-half points. He and Kriisa both hit two 3-pointers before halftime.

The Wildcats trailed USC 8-7 early after Ellis hit a 3-pointer and drove inside for a layup. But Tubelis helped push them ahead for the rest of the half. After Ramey hit a 3-poitner and Ellis hit an off-balance midrange jumper, Tubelis scored six points over the next two minutes.

Three-pointers from Ramey and Kriisa then helped UA take leads of up to eight points in the middle of the half before Tubelis hit another layup to give the Wildcats their first 10-point lead, 32-22, with 5:37 left.

Tubelis could have had 17 points in the half, but he pulled up about eight feet from the basket and dished a short pass to Ballo, who finished to give UA a 38-29 lead. Kriisa hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left for the final score of the half.