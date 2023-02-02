Azuolas Tubelis ripped through the Oregon defense to collect a career first-half-high 27 points and seven rebounds, leading Arizona to a 50-35 halftime lead over Oregon at McKale Center.

The Wildcats, who are trying to avenge an 87-68 loss at Oregon on Jan. 14, used an early 21-2 run early to take the lead for all but two minutes of the first half.

The Wildcats shot 48.5% from the field but also scored eight more points from the free throw line than Oregon. UA hit 14 of 16 free throws, with Tubelis hitting 7 of 7, while Oregon was 6 of 8 at the line.

Jermaine Couisnard, who led the Ducks with 27 points on Jan. 14 in Eugene, and Rivaldo Soares each had eight to lead the Ducks in the first half.

Arizona led 21-7 after going on a 21-2 lead early in the half though Oregon tightened it quickly to six points, 21-12, after Quincy Guerrier hit a pair of 3-pointers and N’Faly Dante scored twice inside.

While Oregon jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead with an inside score from Dante on its first possession and then a 3-pointer from Couisnard, the Wildcats started their 18-2 run when Ballo drew a foul from Dante after an offensive rebound. Ballo hit both ensuing free throws and a 3-pointer from Courtney Ramey tied the game before Cedric Henderson began to weigh in.

Henderson hit two free throws, then later returned to hit an open 3-pointer and, after Tubelis scored via a goaltending call against Oregon’s Kel’el Ware, Henderson made a layup to give UA a 14-7 lead with 15 minutes left in the half.

Two minutes later, Larsson finished off the run with a 3-poitner from the left wing that gave UA a 21-7 lead with 13:16 left, prompting a heated Oregon coach Dana Altman to call for a timeout.