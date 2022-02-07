Azuolas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo lead Arizona Wildcats to 91-79 win over ASU in Tempe

It didn't start out that way, however. The Wildcats struggled to shoot and take care of the ball early, with ASU scoring 16 points off UA’s seven turnovers through the first 12 minutes before UA tied the game after nine minutes and kept it close from there.

Larsson helped the Wildcats finish the half on a roll, with a 3-pointer and a layup that gave UA a 36-31 lead with 1:59 left.

Larsson had 10 points for UA in the half, while Ballo had seven points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Sun Devils raced to a 9-0 lead with 3-pointers from Jay Health, Alonzo Gaffney and DJ Horne and, after Mathurin made one of two free throws with 17:26 left for Arizona’s first score, moved all the way to 14-1 after a basket from Jalen Graham and another 3 from Horne.

ASU also kept the Wildcats without a field goal through the first three minutes, prompting a timeout by UA coach Tommy Lloyd. At that point, the Wildcats had missed all three shots and committed three turnovers.