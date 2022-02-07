Azuolas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo lead Arizona Wildcats to 91-79 win over ASU in Tempe

TEMPE – Arizona gave ASU one big number early – an early 13-point Sun Devil lead – and dominated pretty much all the others Monday.
In a 91-79 win over ASU on Monday at Desert Financial Arena, the Wildcats returned with a vengeance from a 14-1 deficit just over three minutes into the game.
The Wildcats took a 40-36 lead at halftime and then turned the game into a blowout early in the second half, leading by up to 26 points before ASU pulled it closer toward the end while UA emptied its bench.
Overall, UA outshot ASU 56.7%-42.3% and outrebounded the Sun Devils 48-26 while scoring 24 more points in the paint and 18 more on fast breaks. UA did give up 20 turnovers that led to 32 ASU points, however.
Basically, it was anything but the “rock fight” UA coach Tommy Lloyd spoke of when the Wildcats beat ASU 67-56 just nine days earlier at McKale Center, where both teams shot less than 33%.
Big men Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo both had double-doubles to lead the way while wing Bennedict Mathurin had 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting.
Ballo's 13 points and 10 rebounds made for his first double-double since Dec. 18 against Cal Baptist, when he had 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Tubelis had his second straight double double. Tubelis had 19 points and 11 rebounds on Monday after posting 18 and 11 on Saturday against USC.
Pelle Larsson added 14 points while shooting 5 for 5 from the field while Dalen Terry added 12 points and six rebounds in a return to his hometown.
The win moved Arizona to 20-2 overall and 10-1 in the Pac-12 where the Wildcats remain alone in first place heading into a game Thursday at Washington State (14-7, 7-3). ASU dropped to 7-14 and 3-8.
Up 40-36 at halftime, Arizona started out the second half with the same sort of fury ASU had at the beginning of the game. Over the first four minutes of the second half, UA outrebounded ASU 9-1 and hit 7 of 12 shots while taking a 55-40 lead.
The Wildcats first went ahead by 20 after Ballo hit two free throws with 11:13 left to give them a 68-47 lead. Three-pointers from ASU’s Jay Health and Alonzo Gaffney cut UA’s lead to 17 but the Wildcats rattled off six straight from there and the game was never in question from there.
In the first half, Arizona came back quickly from its early 14-1 deficit by outshooting and outrebounded the Sun Devils to take a 40-36 halftime lead.
The Wildcats shot 53.3% from the field, making 4 of 9 3-pointers, while ASU shot 40.6% overall. The Sun Devils hit 6 of 12 3s but the Wildcats outrebounded them 25-12, scoring eight second-chance points off their seven offensive rebounds.
It didn't start out that way, however. The Wildcats struggled to shoot and take care of the ball early, with ASU scoring 16 points off UA’s seven turnovers through the first 12 minutes before UA tied the game after nine minutes and kept it close from there.
Larsson helped the Wildcats finish the half on a roll, with a 3-pointer and a layup that gave UA a 36-31 lead with 1:59 left.
Larsson had 10 points for UA in the half, while Ballo had seven points and eight rebounds off the bench.
The Sun Devils raced to a 9-0 lead with 3-pointers from Jay Health, Alonzo Gaffney and DJ Horne and, after Mathurin made one of two free throws with 17:26 left for Arizona’s first score, moved all the way to 14-1 after a basket from Jalen Graham and another 3 from Horne.
ASU also kept the Wildcats without a field goal through the first three minutes, prompting a timeout by UA coach Tommy Lloyd. At that point, the Wildcats had missed all three shots and committed three turnovers.
Arizona didn’t score from the field until Terry drove the left baseline for a dunk with 16:36 left in the half. But after ASU went ahead 16-3, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Mathurin to pull within two points with 13 minutes left in the half and the Wildcats pulled into a tie at 19 with 11 minutes left after Ballo scored inside.
Monday’s game was a makeup of a scheduled Jan. 8 game at Tempe that was postponed because of the Sun Devils’ COVID issues. After Monday's game, the Wildcats are scheduled to bus immediately home but will leave Wednesday to prepare to play at Washington State on Thursday.
