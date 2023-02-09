BERKELEY, Calif. — Azuolas Tubelis had nine points and 10 rebounds, while Pelle Larsson scored 11 points to lead Arizona to a 44-32 halftime lead over last-place Cal on Thursday at Haas Pavilion.

Arizona shot 47% from the field but didn’t pull away after taking an early 15-point lead, in part because Cal came back to finish with a 40.6% field goal rate after missing its first seven shots.

The Wildcats raced to an early 11-0 lead while Cal couldn't find the basket and went ahead 18-3 after Cedric Henderson blocked a shot from Cal’s Sam Alajiki, leading to a dunk from Larsson.

But the Wildcats but didn’t pull away much further over the rest of the first half, and UA coach Tommy Lloyd did not play anyone other than his usual top seven players until he turned to sophomore wing Adama Bal with 3:10 to go in the half.