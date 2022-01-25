 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Azuolas Tubelis playing for Arizona Wildcats against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion

  • Updated

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis works on corner 3s during warmups before Arizona plays UCLA on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Pauley Pavilion.

 Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star

LOS ANGELES -- Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis was dressed and warming up for the Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion, later playing against  against UCLA on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion.

Tubelis did not start but entered Tuesday's game after eight minutes. Guard Pelle Larsson replaced him in the starting lineup for the second straight game while UA coach Tommy Lloyd kept a smaller lineup with four perimeter players.

Tubelis sprained his left ankle at Stanford on Jan. 20 and did not play three days later at Cal. But he made progress over the weekend and it appeared he would at least give it a shot in Tuesday's Top 10 showdown at UCLA.

Tubelis came out early to shoot before nearly all of his teammates, then joined the UA big men for shooting drills. He went through the usual pregame shooting pattern, and even elevated for a dunk.

Officially, Tubelis is listed as "day-to-day" and UA is not expected to update his situation before Tuesday's game, at least until the game starters are announced.

