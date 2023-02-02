On the very same night that former Wildcat great Al Fleming was honored posthumously for his previous induction into the Arizona Ring of Honor, Azuolas Tubelis nearly took one of his records away.

Tubelis scored 40 points to lead Arizona to a 91-76 win over Oregon, just one point shy of the McKale Center scoring record that Fleming set against Detroit on Jan. 10, 1976 – and Tubelis probably would have broken it had his teammates had a clue that Tubelis was that close.

Tubelis reached the 40-point mark with 7:33 left in the game but dished two assists from there and recorded a game-sealing block with 1:08 left … while guard Kerr Kriisa hit two 3-pointers that he later regretted in the final 75 seconds.

“I wish I did know that,” Kriisa said of the scoring record possibility. “Of course, if I had known that I would have given the ball to ‘Zu or definitely when we dribbled out (at the end of the game), I definitely should have dumped the ball in.”

UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he didn’t know that Tubelis was close to the record, saying that communications staffer Nate Wiechers is “well-informed not to tell me anything. It’s like a pitcher having a no-hitter. We’re just playing the game, trying to win the basketball game.

Wiechers said he actually did tell UA assistant coaches but, for whatever reason, the message didn’t get all the way to the players.

The Wildcats were trying to win the game, sure, and it wasn’t a guarantee. That’s why Tubelis was still on the floor, having played 36 minutes.

Arizona led 50-35 at halftime and by up to 20 points in the second half but Oregon cut it to 85-75 with 2:16 left after a pair of free throws by Ducks guard Will Richardson. But Kriisa hit the first of two daggers 3-pointers with 1:15 left and Tubelis raced downcourt to swat away an ensuing layup from Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy.

That left UA leading 88-75 entering the final 1:03, when Tubelis actually could have taken the scoring matter into his own hands once again, but he said he didn’t know about the record, either.

Among other opportunities, with 56 seconds left, Tubelis was driving with the ball toward the basket and had only one defender in front of him with 56 seconds left -- but opted to pass the ball to the right wing.

UA wound up scoring on Kriisa's final 3 on that possession, then after Oregon's N'Faly Dante hit 1 of 2 free throws, Kriisa dribbled near midcourt while the final seconds ticked off the clock.

That was enough to move Arizona to 20-3 overall and 9-3 in the Pac-12, avenging the Wildcats’ 87-68 loss to Oregon on Jan. 14 at Eugene. It also kept the Wildcats a game behind first-place UCLA in the Pac-12 race, after the Bruins beat Washington earlier Thursday.

Oregon dropped to 13-10 and 7-5.

Tubelis finished with nine rebounds, three assists, the late block and three steals. He shot 16 of 21 from the field and hit 8 of 9 free throws.

“Obviously, ’Zu was spectacular tonight,” Lloyd said. “A lot of times as a coach, you watch a lot of basketball, so you get a lot of reps of watching, but the way the ball was coming off his hands was something special. You just don’t see it every day. It’s probably the equivalent of watching a great pitcher. You can just see the ball snaps out of their fingers you know it’s going ot be one of those nights.”

While Tubelis said it helped motivate him playing in front of his mother and several friends, including a former teammate from his club team in Lithuania, he credited his teammates for finding him get open on sidewall screens that he took full advantage of.

“I finished everything,” Tubelis said. “Shots went in. I had a lot of points and I have to give credit to my teammates.”

Racing to the basket often, sometimes lifting up short jumpers and also attracting fouls, Tubelis was stunningly efficient. He helped UA shoot 53.4% overall while holding Oregon to 41.3%.

While Arizona led 50-35 at halftime, the Ducks crept within 10, 54-44, when Will Richardson hit a 3-pointer with 17:21 left. It was at that point that the scoring record came within Tubelis’ reach: He scored two more baskets over the next minute and Arizona’s lead remained in double digits the rest of the way.

Tubelis broke his career high of 32 points with 15 minutes left in the game and kept going. He also dished off assists to Kylan Boswell, for a corner 3-pointer, and bounced the ball under the baket to Ballo for a basket that gave UA a 71-58 lead.

Then, after refs ruled a no-call on Kerr Kriisa’s fall to the floor after apparent contact from N’Faly Dante, Tubelis drew a foul from Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy under the basket, converting the 3-point play to give UA a 63-81 lead – while reaching the 40-point mark exactly.

The Ducks cut it to 10 points again with just 2:16 left, after Will Richardson hit a pair of free throws, but Kriisa hit a dagger 3-pointer with 1:15 left and Tubelis raced downcourt to swat away an ensuing layup from Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy. That left UA leading 88-75 entering the final minute.

In the first half, Tubelis ripped through the Oregon defense to collect a career first-half-high 27 points and seven rebounds, leading Arizona to a 50-35 halftime lead.

The Wildcats used an early 21-2 run early to take the lead for all but two minutes of the first half.

They shot 48.5% from the field in the first half but also scored eight more points from the free throw line than Oregon. UA hit 14 of 16 free throws, with Tubelis hitting 7 of 7, while Oregon was 6 of 8 at the line.

Jermaine Couisnard, who led the Ducks with 27 points on Jan. 14 in Eugene, and Rivaldo Soares each had eight to lead the Ducks in the first half.

Arizona led 21-7 after going on a 21-2 lead early in the half though Oregon tightened it quickly to six points, 21-12, after Quincy Guerrier hit a pair of 3-pointers and N’Faly Dante scored twice inside.

While Oregon cut UA's lead to single digits at several points in the first half, Tubelis kept racing through the Ducks to score and/or pick up fouls and get to the line. The Ducks started two former five-star big men, the 6-11 Dante and 7-footer Nate Bittle, but couldn't stop Tubelis.

That proved to be a trend that carried throughout the second half, too.