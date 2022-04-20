Azuolas Tubelis reportedly will return for junior season with Arizona Wildcats

All Pac-12 forward Azuolas Tubelis will return for a third season with the Wildcats as expected, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

There hasn't been much discussion around Arizona that Tubelis would leave the Wildcats — as with Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry — but all international players have the option of signing professional contracts elsewhere at any time.

During a news conference on April 14, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he thought all the Wildcats' international players "were figuring out their options."

Tubelis averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a sophomore while shooting better than 50% from the field.

Mathurin and Koloko have declared for the NBA Draft, while Terry has been considering whether to test the draft. He has until Sunday to decide.

