Azuolas Tubelis returns but UCLA takes 40-29 halftime lead over Arizona Wildcats

LOS ANGELES – Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis came off the bench after spraining his ankle five days earlier, but it wasn’t enough to keep Arizona from trailing UCLA 40-29 at halftime Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion.

Despite hitting 6 of 7 shots from the field to start the game, the Wildcats were kept to just 35.3% shooting in the first half while UCLA shot 53.1% in front of its first home crowd since Dec. 1, because of the Bruins’ COVID pause and UCLA’s recently rescinded ban on fans at indoor events.

The Bruins hit 5 of 7 3-pointers, with Johnny Juzang hitting all three he took en route to a team-leading 11 points in the half. For Arizona, Pelle Larsson had 10 points and Christian Koloko had eight points, two rebounds and two assists.

Having sprained his left ankle at Stanford on Jan. 20, Tubelis sat out UA’s game at Cal three days later but made progress over the weekend and it appeared he would at least give it a shot at UCLA.

Tubelis came out early to shoot before nearly all of his teammates and went through all pregame drills but did not enter the game for the first eight minutes while UA coach Tommy Lloyd went with a smaller lineup. Lloyd started Larsson for the second straight game in Tubelis' place.