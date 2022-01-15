Azuolas Tubelis scores career-high 32 points to lead Arizona over Utah 82-64

Trailing by up to six points in the first half, the Wildcats shot only 1 for 11 from 3-point range but leaned on their big men to carry them before halftime. Tubelis had 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting while Koloko added eight points on 4-for-4 shooting.

While Kier had three points, four rebounds and four assists to no turnovers, the Wildcats’ offensive flow was off early and they struggled to find and make good shots throughout the first half. Kier was 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and the rest of the Wildcats missed all seven other 3s they took.

Arizona shot 42.4% overall from 3 in the first half thanks to their success inside but missed all eight shots they took through a scoreless stretch of over five minutes midway through the half.

The Utes led by six points with five minutes to go in the first half, though the Wildcats pulled within 24-23 with 4:04 left when Pelle Larsson stole the ball from Utah’s David Jenkins and then picked up a foul when he went for an ensuing layup, converting the and-one free throw.