Azuolas Tubelis won't play for Arizona Wildcats against Cal Bears

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis will not play for the Wildcats against Cal today while continuing to recover from an ankle sprain he suffered Thursday at Stanford.

Guard Pelle Larsson will start in Tubelis' place in what is now a smaller lineup featuring four perimeter players and center Christian Koloko. Cal features a lineup with four perimeter players plus center Andre Kelly.

Tubelis did not go through warmups at Haas Pavilion, wearing sweatpants and basketball shoes, though he did walk around the court and appears to be improving.

Officially, Tubelis continues to be listed as "day to day" but could be on track to play for the Wildcats on Tuesday at UCLA.