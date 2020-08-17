Back with NY Gauchos, former UA coach Book Richardson speaks of 'dark days'

Standing riverfront in New York City while recording a video podcast this summer, former UA assistant coach Book Richardson noticed a ferry boat sailing directly behind him.
"By the way, that's not mine," Richardson said, laughing. "I don't want anybody to say, `That money he got from the scheme, he's still using that.' "
In what was an introductory podcast for his new Silver Waves Media gig, as noted in Adam Zagoria's Forbes story on Richardson's return to the game, Richardson noted he wanted to use humor and positivity to get his message across.
Certainly, Richardson has seen plenty of what he called "dark days," alluding to his role in the 2017 federal investigation into college basketball, which ultimately cost him his UA coaching job in 2018 and a three-month stint in a federal prison camp in 2019.
Richardson said he would use future podcasts to talk with coaches and basketball but also talk about his 90 days in the Otisville, N.Y, prison and the days that led up to it.
"I want to talk about feeling of loneliness, the feeling of the first night having to check in and the first time that I had an opportunity to speak to my wife after two days of no communication," Richardson said. "I think those things are therapeutic for me, now that I can talk about them."
However, Richardson said he would only answer questions about himself when with regard to the basketball investigation.
"I do know there may be some people who want to know, `Hey, what happened with the scheme? What happened?" Richardson said. "That's fine but I can only answer stuff about me. ... I'm not going to allow someone to bait me into a question.
"I think the biggest thing is, I want to make sure that you guys understand and know where this is going as far as is positivity. I'm going to have guests on here. I'm going to people who know me, coaches, stuff like that. So I want to make sure that you guys heard from me.
"This was just more or less an introduction. We're going to be really live and really direct, and I'm going to have a lot of interesting topics, and I'm going to have a lot of emotional things that's gonna go on but I want to let you guys know that I'm here I'm still in staying strong.
"I'm back like I never left. Back like I never left. Super strong. And again, I appreciate that door being open, all the love that has been given to me. Now I want to be able to reciprocate."
Meanwhile, Richardson has begun his developmental work for the New York Gauchos club program, saying he is trying to help revive the once-prestigious club based in New York City. Richardson coached for the Gauchos before joining Sean Miller at Xavier in 2007.
In a documentary entitled "Open Book" by Fresh Focus Sports, Richardson and some of the players he is working with (including former UCLA center Moses Brown) talk about their work and mentality while Richardson reflects on his return to the game.
"It's my redemption because through three years, you talk about everything being taken away, and just your heart being broken," Richardson said. "It's weird for me. It's weird."
