Balanced Arizona Wildcats lead Washington Huskies 42-28 at halftime in Seattle

SEATTLE -- Another balanced Arizona offense shot 47.2% in the first half while the Wildcats took a 42-28 halftime lead over Washington at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
Jordan Brown led the Wildcats with eight points and four rebounds, while six other Arizona players had four or more points.
The Huskies entered the game at 1-6 while retooling to a more perimeter-oriented attack after the losses of one-and-done big men Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. The Wildcats proceeded to clobber them on the glass, outrebounding Washington 28-15 and scoring 11 second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds, while also outscoring them 20-16 in the paint.
On the other end, Arizona held Washington to just 3 of 14 shooting from 3-point range.
The Wildcats started building double-digit leads nine minutes into the game, while Akinjo had a flashy sequence later in the half while Arizona went ahead 36-21 with four minutes left. Akinjo hit a fast-break 3-pointer, the sort that built his 5-for-7 3-point effort on Monday against Colorado, and then came back and fired an alley-oop pass to Bennedict Mathurin, who drove down the left side and elevated to catch it and slam it in.
Mathurin wound up with seven points while Jemarl Baker added six points on 2-for-4 3-point shooting.
Arizona literally stayed on top from the beginning, winning the tipoff and getting it to Jordan Brown for a layup 17 seconds into the game – and never losing its lead after that.
Arizona built an early 19-9 lead by the time Mathurin hit a 3-pointer off a turnover and Brown came back to score again with 11 minutes left in the first half. Through a timeout with 10:24 left in the half, Arizona held the Huskies to just 27.8% shooting and 1 of 8 from 3-point range while the Wildcats shot 44.4%. and outrebounded Washington 15-8 to that point.