Bennedict Mathurin and Wildcats roll over Beavers in Corvallis again, this time 90-65

CORVALLIS – Fans or no fans, Elite Eight banner overhead or not, the Arizona Wildcats treated Gill Coliseum exactly the same as they did a year ago.

That is, the Wildcats blew out the Beavers and Bennedict Mathurin went crazy.

In Arizona’s 90-65 win over Oregon State, Mathurin had a season-high 29 points that was only two points shy of the 31 he scored last season at Gill Coliseum… when the Wildcats also rolled over the Beavers, 98-64.

The difference this time was that 4,000 or so fans showed up to watch, when none were allowed last season, and the Beavers’ Elite Eight banner now reads “9,” reflecting their surprising run deep into the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Wildcats also won in a slightly different way Sunday than they had much of this season so far, turning 22 Beaver turnovers into 27 points in a game when they didn’t initially dominate inside as much as they had.

The Wildcats took advantage of OSU’s 13 first-half turnovers to fuel an early 16-9 run and help take a 12-point lead at halftime, then turned up their position defense in the second. The Wildcats allowed OSU to shoot 51.9% in the first half but just 37.5% in the second.