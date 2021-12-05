 Skip to main content
Bennedict Mathurin scores 18 first-half points as Arizona takes 44-36 halftime lead over Oregon State
editor's pick

Bennedict Mathurin scores 18 first-half points as Arizona takes 44-36 halftime lead over Oregon State

  • Updated

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin (0) drives past Oregon State's Dexter Akanno (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

 Amanda Loman

CORVALLIS – Unable to dominate Oregon State inside during the first half, Arizona instead used defense and a heavy dose of wing Bennedict Mathurin to fuel a 44-36 halftime lead over the Beavers on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

Trailing 13-7 early, the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run over the middle of the half during a stretch in which they limited the Beavers to only three shots. OSU had seven turnovers during that span, and 13 for the half, with Arizona scoring 19 points off them.

Mathurin led the Wildcats with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting in an effort that was reminiscent of the 31-point effort he had at Gill Coliseum last season, when fans were not allowed.

The Wildcats shot 42.9% overall but OSU shot 51.9% and only trailed the Wildcats 18-16 in rebounding despite struggled on the glass throughout the early season. The teams also both scored 20 points in the paint.

