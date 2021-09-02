Bennedict Mathurin up 15 pounds as Arizona Wildcats update 2021-22 roster

After splitting his summer work between Arizona and two Canadian national teams, 6-foot-7 sophomore Bennedict Mathurin weighed in 15 pounds heavier at 210 on the 2021-22 roster the Wildcats updated Thursday.

Now a projected first-round NBA Draft pick in 2022, Mathurin went to camp with Canada's senior team in June and then helped lead his country's U19 team to a bronze medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup in July.

Center Christian Koloko was the only other Wildcat posting a weight gain, up five pounds to 230 on his 7-foot-1 frame, while reserve wing Tautvilas Tubelis dropped five pounds to 220 on his 6-7 body. Koloko has said he missed offseason strength training time in 2020 thanks to California health restrictions.

No other returning Wildcats showed height or weight differences from those posted last season, while none of them changed jersey numbers. All of the heights listed are with shoes on and half-inches rounded up, meaning players are normally an inch or two shorter without shoes.