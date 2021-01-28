Bennedict Mathurin warming up for Arizona Wildcats' game with Stanford

Arizona freshman Bennedict Mathurin warmed up fully for the Wildcats' game with Stanford on Thursday at McKale Center, including a dunk he threw down in the layup line.
UA did not have comment on whether or not Mathurin would play against the Cardinal and Dalen Terry was listed in the official statistical feed as the starter at small forward. But Mathurin returned for the Wildcats' final layup line before tipoff, a segment that players who are definitely out usually skip.
Mathurin suffered a sprained right ankle on Monday against ASU, and UA coach Sean Miller said it was only a grade 1 (not significant) sprain. Miller said Mathurin's biggest obstacle was getting over the psychological hurdle of having what was his first ankle injury.