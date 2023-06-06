Before Azuolas Tubelis went through a job interview with Indiana Pacers on Monday, the former Arizona standout was aware he had a potentially helpful connection.

So when asked after his workout about Bennedict Mathurin, his former UA teammate who became one of the NBA's top rookies while playing for Indiana, Tubelis grinned.

“He talked great about me. Of course he did,” Tubelis said, during a video posted by Pacers.com “If he wouldn’t, you know, we would talk differently.”

Tubelis said he texted Mathurin a picture to show he was working out with the Pacers, and that Mathurin wished him luck. Then, when Tubelis jokingly let Mathurin know he was taking his shoes and moving them around the locker room, Mathurin responded playfully.

“He started to (say), `Don’t touch my stuff. I'm a superstar around here,’ “ Tubelis said. “He likes to joke a lot now with that deep voice and serious face. But he’s a funny guy. I love him and I’m proud of him.”

Now a projected to become a second-round pick or one of the top undrafted players in the June 21 NBA Draft, Tubelis said playing college basketball helped him adjust to the speed of the game in the U.S. He also credited his teammates for helping him become the Wildcats’ leading scorer last season. Tubelis averaged 19.8 points while shooting 57.0% from the field.

“I think it's just not me individually trying to score,” Tubelis said. “My teammates created shots for me (and also they came) with my hustle making plays. I just play hard and it kind of goes in. Then you see it’s like 20 points (in the) same game.”

During his workout Monday, Tubelis said he showed scouts in person the same sorts of things he became known for at UA.

“I tried to show that I'm unselfish player,” Tubelis said. “I love to run the floor, make easy baskets. I love to rebound, just play hard. And I love playing with my teammates and make them make open shots.”