ARIZONA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Book Richardson: Sean Miller told me 'I love you' during first meeting in five years

  • Updated

Assistant coach Emmanuel "Book" Richardson, left, and head coach Sean Miller bring the team in for a timeout during the second half of the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 16, 2017, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Arizona won 100-82. 

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

After five-plus years without speaking during the federal and NCAA proceedings that have surrounded Arizona since 2017, former UA coach Sean Miller met with ex-assistant Book Richardson following Xavier's win over St. John's on Wednesday in New York.

According to what Richardson told ESPN, the meeting represented a "new chapter," with both coaches planning to talk in the future.

"He said, 'I love you,' and I said, 'I know,'" Richardson told ESPN.

An assistant under Miller at both Xavier and Arizona, Richardson was arrested in September 2017, fired by UA in January 2018 and served a three-month federal prison sentence in 2019 after reaching a plea agreement over taking $20,000 in bribes from an agent.

After the federal proceedings led to an NCAA investigation, Richardson was ultimately found guilty by the NCAA of three Level I violations -- one for taking the bribes, one for paying $40,000 to obtain a fraudulent academic record and one for providing false information to investigators and failing to cooperate with their investigation.

Richardson was handed a 10-year show cause penalty earlier this month that effectively prohibits him from coaching in college basketball until December 2032.

Miller, who was cleared of a Level I head coach responsibility charge earlier this month, coached at Arizona until the end of the 2020-21 when UA fired him for what it said were both on and off the court reasons. He took last season off and returned to Xavier, which is now 11-3 and ranked No. 22 in the AP college basketball poll.

Miller had coached five seasons at Xavier before being hired at Arizona in April 2009.

