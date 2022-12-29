Book Richardson: Sean Miller told me 'I love you' during first meeting in five years

After five-plus years without speaking during the federal and NCAA proceedings that have surrounded Arizona since 2017, former UA coach Sean Miller met with ex-assistant Book Richardson following Xavier's win over St. John's on Wednesday in New York.

According to what Richardson told ESPN, the meeting represented a "new chapter," with both coaches planning to talk in the future.

"He said, 'I love you,' and I said, 'I know,'" Richardson told ESPN.

After the federal proceedings led to an NCAA investigation, Richardson was ultimately found guilty by the NCAA of three Level I violations -- one for taking the bribes, one for paying $40,000 to obtain a fraudulent academic record and one for providing false information to investigators and failing to cooperate with their investigation.

Richardson was handed a 10-year show cause penalty earlier this month that effectively prohibits him from coaching in college basketball until December 2032.

Miller, who was cleared of a Level I head coach responsibility charge earlier this month, coached at Arizona until the end of the 2020-21 when UA fired him for what it said were both on and off the court reasons. He took last season off and returned to Xavier, which is now 11-3 and ranked No. 22 in the AP college basketball poll.