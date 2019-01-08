Former UA assistant coach Book Richardson won’t have to cooperate with federal authorities under terms of the plea agreement he reached this week, his attorney said Tuesday.
New Orleans-based attorney Craig Mordock had said Monday that no decision had been reached, but said Tuesday it was more accurate to phrase the upcoming deal as “not contingent on cooperation.”
Richardson is scheduled to receive a sentencing date on Jan. 22 and will likely be sentenced in April. The lone bribery charge he pleaded guilty to as part of the agreement carries a range of 18-24 months in prison, though it is possible it could be less.
The first college basketball figure to strike a plea agreement, former USC assistant coach Tony Bland, is expected to only receive probation. There is no mention in his agreement of Bland having to cooperate.
Richardson’s plea agreement papers have not yet become public but could be later this week. Mordock said he sent originals to New York via FedEx.
While Arizona is believed to be the only Pac-12 team that regularly charters, the Wildcats' opponent Wednesday probably wishes they do more than ever.
Stanford players tried to fly home via United on Sunday night after playing USC, but they arrived at LAX only to find flights canceled and delayed for up to four hours into the Bay area because of bad weather.
Rather than risk a long delay or possible cancellation of their own flight, the Cardinal opted instead to bus to Palo Alto, and didn’t arrive until about 4 a.m., according to Pac-12 Networks broadcaster Roxy Bernstein (who told the story via the Pac-12's SiriusXM channel).
The Cardinal stopped at a supermarket for supplies along the way.
PAC-12 after dark? (It’s 2:45 am, team bus on I-5, LA to PA)Truckstop conference? (Well, we did stop at Ralph’s in Valley for snacks/restroom)“Crash” Davis? (Yes Daejon & @StanfordMBB peeps 😴)Sun. night game at USC plus prohibitive SFO weather mess = major league road test pic.twitter.com/kLdhSXkfiT— John Platz (@JFPlatz) January 7, 2019