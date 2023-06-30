Arizona guard Filip Borovicanin posted his second straight double-double, collecting 13 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to keep Serbia from a 98-59 blowout loss to France in the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup on Friday in Debrecen, Hungary.

The loss means Borovicanin won't get a chance to face UA teammate Kylan Boswell in the U19 semifinals on Saturday. Earlier Friday, Boswell helped USA beat Japan 105-61. The Americans will face France in an 8:30 a.m. semifinal game Saturday, while Serbia dropped into a 6 a.m. consolation game against Japan.

In the USA's win, Boswell was scoreless after starting and playing 19 minutes but helped keep Japan to just 35.8% shooting while adding two rebounds, three assists and a steal.

In Serbia's loss, Borovicanin shot 4 for 12 from the field, including a 3-pointer from the left wing late in the first half, while hitting 4 of 5 free throws. He had one assist and a block but turned the ball over seven times.

Boswell and several USA players watched the Serbia-France game from the stands, and UA coach Tommy Lloyd said last week he might make his way to Hungary to watch his players.

All U19 World Cup games are being shown via FIBA's YouTube channel.

Henri Veesaar had 10 points in Estonia's 85-57 win over Norway in a U20 Nordic Championships game Friday.