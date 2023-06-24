Arizona guards Kylan Boswell and Filip Borovicanin helped lead their national teams to easy opening-day wins in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup on Saturday in Debrecen, Hungary.

Boswell had 10 points and seven assists in 21 minutes off the bench for USA in its 136-69 win over Madagascar, shooting 4 for 5 from the field while posting three turnovers and two steals.

Borovicanin had nine points and seven assists while starting and playing 19 minutes for Serbia in its 74-59 win over Egypt. Borovicanin was 2 for 5 fro the field, hitting 1 of 3 3-pointers, and had four turnovers and two steals.