The way Sean Miller described it Tuesday, Brandon Williams' knee pain appears to be related to the congenital knee issue that cost him nearly a year of basketball in high school.
“I think what I’m being told it’s just part of the path that he’s traveling, with the surgery that he had and the problem that maybe he had before he got here to Arizona,” Miller said during his weekly news conference. The Wildcats host Washington on Thursday night.
Williams had surgery in January 2017 to correct a congenital issue on his right knee and rehabilitated the injury for 10 months before finishing out his senior year of high school.
Miller said there have been a "couple of times" where Williams experienced pain or swelling since arriving at UA last summer, and the freshman responded with rest.
This time, Miller said Williams “did not sustain an injury” of a new nature. That isn’t much consolation for the Wildcats or Williams: He’s out indefinitely, at a time when he was playing his best of the season — and when the first-place Huskies are coming to town.
“As we’ve shut him down, that pain has had a hard time going away and now it’s in his best interests just to make sure that we know everything that’s going on,” Miller said.
So “we shut him down, kind of allow that pain to diminish and the hope is every day, every week it diminishes and at some point this season he potentially could return. But I don’t know when that date is. I don’t know any more than that right there. And I’ve got my fingers crossed for him that he’ll be OK because he’s obviously a terrific player playing the best basketball of his career at Arizona and as somebody who’s already kind of paid the price with that knee in that he’s gotten through a hard part before he got here.”
Miller said Justin Coleman will need to play more minutes and keep out of foul trouble with Williams out, while Alex Barcello will soak up backup point guard minutes. Brandon Randolph and Dylan Smith, of course, will be counted on for more of the same.
“That’s the hard part about it, but it’s up to us to adjust,” Miller said. “The good thing is that everybody who is practicing will have a big role. We’re really counting on everybody right now.”
The Wildcats were able to get more than expected from center Chase Jeter at ASU after he missed the previous two games with a stiff back. Miller said the Wildcats also took advantage of the extra time after that game to give everyone a mix of rest and work: They took Friday off, went lightly on Saturday, practiced fully on Sunday and then took Monday off.
Miller declined comment on a Yahoo Sports report that said he is expected to be subpoenaed during the Christian Dawkins trial in April, and also declined to comment on the status of the NCAA’s investigation.
On a Pac-12 teleconference call, Washington coach Mike Hopkins said forward Noah Dickerson is “day to day” and declined to say what his chances were of playing Thursday after suffering a sprained ankle on Saturday against UCLA.
Watch more highlights from Miller's news conference here:
Wounded Wildcats welcome top-ranked Washington
Arizona hasn't been in this position in several years under Sean Miller.
The Wildcats are playing Chase Jeter who hasn't been 100 percent healthy since dealing with a back injury from the Oregon State game three weeks ago and didn't appear in Arizona's trip to Los Angeles while competing at "40 percent" against ASU last week.
Recently, freshman guard Brandon Williams missed the ASU game with a right knee injury, the same one he had surgery on in January 2017 to correct a congenital issue in which bone beneath the cartilage of a joint dies due to lack of blood flow, known as osteochondritis dissecans.
According to Miller on his radio show Monday night, Williams will miss this week as the Wildcats prepare to battle Washington and Washington State.
While the Cats are handling injuries, they're also riding a three-game skid for the first time in conference play since Miller's first season in 2009-10. Washington, who still remains undefeated in Pac-12 play (18-4, 9-0), comes to Tucson on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tipoff at McKale Center.
Miller and Ryan Luther held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, here's what they had to say.
Status on Williams
Sean Miller provides an update on Brandon Williams’ (right knee) status moving forward. pic.twitter.com/gBo18nmA98— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2019
Luther on Williams' knee
Ryan Luther on Brandon Williams (knee): “It’s killing him that he can’t be out there.” pic.twitter.com/LHRVM3GW65— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2019
Alex Barcello set to become backup point guard
Sean Miller says Alex Barcello will be Arizona’s backup point guard with Brandon Williams (knee) out. pic.twitter.com/idYgS7NUAY— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2019
Flip-flopped performance against ASU
Sean Miller says he’s been pleased with Arizona’s defense this season, but offensive is a working process. Miller also says it “flip-flopped” against ASU last week. pic.twitter.com/VdjlYWLSEN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2019
Arizona on being the hunters, not hunted
Sean Miller on Arizona being a home underdog against Washington: pic.twitter.com/1FvoJlg1rd— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2019
UW's star big man
Sean Miller on Washington’s Noah Dickerson: pic.twitter.com/vLBVvUKF2l— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2019
No comment from Miller
Sean Miller was asked about the Yahoo story. Miller’s answer? “I’m not gonna comment on that.” pic.twitter.com/XNYsBwsvZZ— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 5, 2019