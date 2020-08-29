 Skip to main content
Bucks' Mike Budenholzer, Fox Sports Arizona's Todd Walsh pay tribute to Lute Olson
Bucks' Mike Budenholzer, Fox Sports Arizona's Todd Walsh pay tribute to Lute Olson

  • Updated
Todd Walsh

Fox Sports broadcaster Todd Walsh got his start as a UA team manager under coach Lute Olson.

 photo courtesy of the Arizona Coyotes

Fox Sports Arizona's Todd Walsh had a unique perspective the dramatic turnaround the Wildcats made under Lute Olson in the 1980s, as a manager for his first teams.

He shared that perspective in a well-done five-minute tribute, if you missed it:

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who started his career by shuttling down from Holbrook in the early 1990s to work Olson's summer camps, became emotional when talking about him Saturday.

"There's only a few people you could say you wouldn't be where they are without them, but he's one of them," Budenholzer said.

Before the Bucks and Magic played Saturday, a moment of silence was held for Olson, Chadwick Boseman and Cliff Robinson.

And former UA standout Corey Williams, now a college basketball broadcaster who still lives in Tucson, offered another nicely done video tribute:

