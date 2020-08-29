Bucks' Mike Budenholzer, Fox Sports Arizona's Todd Walsh pay tribute to Lute Olson

Fox Sports Arizona's Todd Walsh had a unique perspective the dramatic turnaround the Wildcats made under Lute Olson in the 1980s, as a manager for his first teams.
He shared that perspective in a well-done five-minute tribute, if you missed it:
"Lute promised that this was a bandwagon with plenty of room and asked that we climb aboard to enjoy the ride. He promised, he delivered, and we did."@ToddWalsh remembers the iconic Arizona coach.@APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/ChckdtCxMF— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 29, 2020
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who started his career by shuttling down from Holbrook in the early 1990s to work Olson's summer camps, became emotional when talking about him Saturday.
"There's only a few people you could say you wouldn't be where they are without them, but he's one of them," Budenholzer said.
Coach Budenholzer gets emotional sharing his condolences for Lute Olson's family pic.twitter.com/MvtQhmHqqy— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 29, 2020
Before the Bucks and Magic played Saturday, a moment of silence was held for Olson, Chadwick Boseman and Cliff Robinson.
A moment of silence was held before Magic-Bucks for Cliff Robinson, Lute Olson and Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/l378HgzyiL— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 29, 2020
And former UA standout Corey Williams, now a college basketball broadcaster who still lives in Tucson, offered another nicely done video tribute:
August 28, 2020
