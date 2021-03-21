By going 5-0 in NCAA Tournament, Pac-12 forcing college basketball to pay respect

UCLA coach Mick Cronin was bitterly vocal late this season about a lack of respect for the Pac-12, particularly in how teams in higher-rated leagues kept staying in the Top 25 no matter how much they beat each other up.

Predictably, he was even more so Saturday after UCLA beat BYU to push the Pac-12's collective NCAA Tournament record to 5-0 while all of the conference's five teams made the Round of 32.

“You’re finding out that the Pac-12 not being ranked all year was an absolute joke,” Cronin said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “And some people ought to be ashamed of themselves.”

As it was, regular-season champ Oregon didn't even get in the final AP Top 25, while only Colorado (22) and USC (tie for 23rd) made it at all.