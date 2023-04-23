Cal State Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell committed to Alabama on Sunday, having already canceled a planned visit to Arizona for Tuesday.
Roll Tide🐘 #Committed @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/bMZ2WiAUYi— Latrell Wrightsell Jr (@LJWrightsell) April 23, 2023
Wrightsell had told On3 last week he would visit Alabama and then Arizona, but 247Sports reported Saturday that he canceled visits to Arizona and Cincinnati.
A 6-3 guard, Wrightsell was a first-team All-Big West selection last season, when he averaged a team-high 16.3 points along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Arizona has seven projected scholarship openings remaining for its 2023-24 roster, assuming Azuolas Tubelis remains in the NBA Draft and his brother, Tautvilas, also leaves the team.