Cal State Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell committed to Alabama on Sunday, having already canceled a planned visit to Arizona for Tuesday.

Wrightsell had told On3 last week he would visit Alabama and then Arizona, but 247Sports reported Saturday that he canceled visits to Arizona and Cincinnati.

A 6-3 guard, Wrightsell was a first-team All-Big West selection last season, when he averaged a team-high 16.3 points along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.