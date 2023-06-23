Tied up after a big spring that elevated him into five-star status, UA commit Jamari Phillips will not join his teammates for the Section 7 high school showcase at Glendale's State Farm Stadium this weekend.

Phillips' father, James, said Jamari is returning to his home in Modesto, Calif., this weekend to pack and prepare for the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Florida starting Monday.

Phillips and fellow UA commit Carter Bryant are also expected to play for the Paul George Elite club team in EYBL Peach Jam finals early next month, and Phillps has also been invited to play in the Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp in August.

Bryant, meanwhile, is expected to play for his new high school, Corona Centennial, in the Section 7 event, which features high schools from throughout the West (and a few other places) that have Division I prospects on their rosters.

Among the top 2025 players scheduled to play at Section 7 are Gilbert Perry forward Koa Peat, who is coming off a standout performance for USA Basketball in the FIBA U17 Americas championship, and forward Tounde Yessoufou of Santa Maria (Calif.) St. Joseph.

UA is recruiting both players, who will open play Friday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. Peat and Gilbert Perry will play at noon against Louisiana's Isidore Newman while Yessoufou and St. Joseph will face Goodyear Millennium and a key 2026 UA target, Cameron Holmes. at 1:15 p.m. All game schedules are available via the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association app.

Other UA targets at Section 7 include:

-- Elzie Harrington, five-star combo guard, St. John Bosco, class of 2025. First game: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

-- Brayden Burries, four-star shooting guard, Eleanor Roosevelt, 2025: First game: 6:15 p.m. Friday.

-- Dallas Washington, four-star forward, Santa Margarita, 2025. First game: 1:15 p.m. Friday.

-- JJ Mandaquit, unrated point guard, Salt Lake Academy, 2025. First game: 6:15 p.m. Friday