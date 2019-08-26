Already enjoying a sunny day on the shores of Lake Como, Sam Beskind's European trip became even more memorable on Monday when the 2018 Catalina Foothills graduate was told Stanford was putting him on scholarship.
Beskind, who redshirted last season as a preferred walkon, will have his estimated $74,570 cost of attendance paid for this season along with senior guard Rodney Herenton.
"We kind of had to talk to coach and honestly, this is one guy who seriously deserves everything he gets," Stanford guard Isaac White told his teammates of Beskind. "And for that Sam also got a scholarship."
Only thing better than a surprise scholarship announcement...𝑻𝒘𝒐 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒔𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔. #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/pqFoMXkZ0v— Stanford Men's Basketball (@StanfordMBB) August 26, 2019
Stanford lost three players early this spring -- KZ Okpala to the NBA Draft, Cormac Ryan to Notre Dame and Marcus Sheffield to Elon -- and the admissions process at Stanford makes it difficult to fill late-arriving holes with scholarship players. The Cardinal has never added a grad transfer and coach Jerod Haase told Blue Ribbon Yearbook that there are a "lot of nuances" in trying to do so.
Arizona promoted former student manager Anthony Richards to the newly created post of director of student development. Richards will serve as a liaison to UA's academic program for athletes and oversee the managers.
The Wildcats earlier announced the addition of David Miller as director of on campus recruiting and basketball analytics. Miller will take many of the duties formerly held by Austin Carroll, who left his position as assistant director of basketball operations after last season.
Rivals' Eric Bossi says he's heard talk not to sleep on Arizona in the recruitment of Ziaire Williams.