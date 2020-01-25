Chase Jeter available to play for Arizona Wildcats at ASU

TEMPE -- Arizona center Chase Jeter practiced fully Friday and is available to play Saturday against ASU if needed.
UA said before Saturday's game it had not been determined if he will play, however, and Stone Gettings will continue to start in his place, with Zeke Nnaji continuing to move to center.
Jeter missed both of Arizona's games with Utah and Colorado last weekend after UA coach Sean Miller said he reported back pain in practice on Jan. 14.
In the meanwhile, Miller has started Gettings and given more playing time to reserves Ira Lee and Christian Koloko.
“I think getting players more minutes is step one,” Miller said last week. “I don’t think you want to change the lineup unless you know that group of five doesn’t give us the best chance to get off to a good start."
Against Oregon and Oregon State, Jeter had just one rebound in each game. Miller took him out permanently with 13 minutes left in regulation against Oregon and didn’t play him in overtime, then gave him just 18 minutes on Sunday against Oregon State, where Jeter was 3 for 5 from the field but had only one rebound and missed half of his four free throws.