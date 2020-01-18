Chase Jeter out again for Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona center Chase Jeter is not expected to play Saturday against Colorado, missing a second straight game with what the school called back spasms.
Jeter did not warm up with the Wildcats before Saturday's game after missing Thursday's UA-Utah game.
UA coach Sean Miller said Jeter reported back pain in the Wildcats’ first practice upon returning from Oregon this week, on Tuesday.
But Miller also acknowledged that his staff was thinking about making a change anyway. He said on Jan. 11 that a change might be a possibility in the future then started Stone Gettings in place of Jeter against Utah on Thursday.
“I think getting players more minutes is step one,” Miller said. “I don’t think you want to change the lineup unless you know that group of five doesn’t give us the best chance to get off to a good start."
Against Oregon and Oregon State, Jeter had just one rebound in each game. Miller took him out permanently with 13 minutes left in regulation against Oregon and didn’t play him in overtime, then gave him just 18 minutes on Sunday against Oregon State, where Jeter was 3 for 5 from the field but had only one rebound and missed half of his four free throws.