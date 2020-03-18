Citing Italy's battle, Arizona's Nico Mannion urges seriousness of coronavirus measures
Citing Italy's battle, Arizona's Nico Mannion urges seriousness of coronavirus measures

Noting the death toll in his birth country of Italy, Arizona freshman Nico Mannion urged people to take the coronavirus measures seriously.

"For the ones out there that think the USA is overreacting, please pay attention to the numbers!" Mannion said in a note he posted on Twitter. "This virus has greatly impacted my beautiful country, I have loved ones that have been in isolation for two weeks now."

Mannion ended his post by saying: "Let's work together and help put an end to this by social distancing and remembering to always wash your hands!"

