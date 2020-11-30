Colorado's McKinley Wright named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Colorado and its senior point guard, McKinley Wright, are on a roll entering the UA-CU game Wednesday at McKale Center.
Wright was given the Pac-12's first Player of the Week award after leading the Buffs to wins over South Dakota and Kansas State at Manhattan, Kan. He averaged 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 64.3% from the field.
Meanwhile, ASU guard Josh Christopher picked up the first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award after scoring 28 points in the Sun Devils' 83-74 loss to Villanova, the ninth-most points scored by a freshman in ASU history.
Over three games that also included wins over Rhode Island and Houston Baptist, Christopher averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 57.9% overall (33.3% from 3).
