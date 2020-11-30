 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colorado's McKinley Wright named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Colorado's McKinley Wright named Pac-12 Player of the Week

  • Updated

Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0), left, gets tangled with Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV (25) on a play that eventually earned Colorado head coach Tad Boyle a technical in the second half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, Thursday, January 25, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Colorado and its senior point guard, McKinley Wright, are on a roll entering the UA-CU game Wednesday at McKale Center.

Wright was given the Pac-12's first Player of the Week award after leading the Buffs to wins over South Dakota and Kansas State at Manhattan, Kan. He averaged 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 64.3% from the field.

Meanwhile, ASU guard Josh Christopher picked up the first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award after scoring 28 points in the Sun Devils' 83-74 loss to Villanova, the ninth-most points scored by a freshman in ASU history.

Over three games that also included wins over Rhode Island and Houston Baptist, Christopher averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 57.9% overall (33.3% from 3).

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News