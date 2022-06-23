 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Could three Arizona players land in first round of tonight's NBA Draft? Sporting News thinks so

  • Updated

Arizona’s Christian Koloko celebrates after beating Stanford in the Pac-12 quarterfinals in March.

 John Locher, Associated Press

While updated projections from ESPN and CBS have Christian Koloko going just outside of the first round in Thursday's NBA Draft, a new Sporting News mock draft has Koloko to Golden State as the No. 28th pick.

That would not only place Koloko under Warriors coach and UA alum Steve Kerr but also likely give the Wildcats three players in the first round of the NBA Draft for the first time ever, since Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry are both consensus first-round picks in the major mocks.

SN also had Mathurin going fifth and Terry 26th, while ESPN has Mathurin 6, Terry 21 and Koloko 33. CBS' two-round mock draft has Mathurin at 6, Terry at 17 and Koloko at 32.

First-round picks receive guaranteed two-year contracts starting at over $4 million (they typically get the maximum 20% extra added to their salary slots as listed here). High second round picks often get guaranteed money at the team's discretion in exchange for retaining their rights into future seasons.

The draft telecast is scheduled to start at 4:30, with the clock starting at 5. The time between each first-round pick is five minutes, suggesting Mathurin will be taken between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. while Terry could go anywhere between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 

Mathurin is scheduled to be in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while Terry is holding a draft party for friends and family in Scottsdale. Efforts to find out where Koloko will be have been unsuccessful so far.

