Could three Arizona players land in first round of tonight's NBA Draft? Sporting News thinks so

The NBA Draft has been must-see television for 30 years. And more often than not, the first round includes an Arizona Wildcats star.

This year, three Wildcats — guards Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry and center Christian Koloko — are all hoping to hear their names called.

Here's a look at every Arizona Wildcat taken in the NBA Draft since 1988. This year's draft takes place on Thursday at 5 p.m., and will air on ESPN.