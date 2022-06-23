Could three Arizona players land in first round of tonight's NBA Draft? Sporting News thinks so

While updated projections from ESPN and CBS have Christian Koloko going just outside of the first round in Thursday's NBA Draft, a new Sporting News mock draft has Koloko to Golden State as the No. 28th pick.
That would not only place Koloko under Warriors coach and UA alum Steve Kerr but also likely give the Wildcats three players in the first round of the NBA Draft for the first time ever, since Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry are both consensus first-round picks in the major mocks.
People are also reading…
SN also had Mathurin going fifth and Terry 26th, while ESPN has Mathurin 6, Terry 21 and Koloko 33. CBS' two-round mock draft has Mathurin at 6, Terry at 17 and Koloko at 32.
First-round picks receive guaranteed two-year contracts starting at over $4 million (they typically get the maximum 20% extra added to their salary slots as listed here). High second round picks often get guaranteed money at the team's discretion in exchange for retaining their rights into future seasons.
The draft telecast is scheduled to start at 4:30, with the clock starting at 5. The time between each first-round pick is five minutes, suggesting Mathurin will be taken between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. while Terry could go anywhere between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Mathurin is scheduled to be in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while Terry is holding a draft party for friends and family in Scottsdale. Efforts to find out where Koloko will be have been unsuccessful so far.
From A(renas) to Z(eke), here's every Arizona Wildcat taken in the NBA Draft since 1988
Arizona Wildcats trio on the clock
The NBA Draft has been must-see television for 30 years. And more often than not, the first round includes an Arizona Wildcats star.
This year, three Wildcats — guards Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry and center Christian Koloko — are all hoping to hear their names called.
Here's a look at every Arizona Wildcat taken in the NBA Draft since 1988. This year's draft takes place on Thursday at 5 p.m., and will air on ESPN.
2021
Picking first: Detroit Pistons
Their selection: Cade Cunningham, guard, Oklahoma State
Arizona Wildcats selected: None
2020
Picking first: Minnesota Timberwolves
Their selection: Anthony Edwards, forward, Georgia
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Josh Green (1st round, 18th overall, Dallas Mavericks)
- Zeke Nnaji (1st round, 22nd overall, Denver Nuggets)
- Nico Mannion (2nd round, 48th overall, Golden State Warriors)
He said it: "It's a star-struck moment. I think it's one of those moments, you don't know what emotion to really express. Being with my family, it's awesome. It's something I dreamed of during my whole entire life. For it to really happen is amazing. Obviously, it would have been cool to be in person, but this will never happen again." — Green
2019
Picking first: New Orleans Pelicans
Their selection: Zion Williamson, forward, Duke
Arizona Wildcats selected: None
2018
Picking first: Phoenix Suns
Their selection: Deandre Ayton, forward, Arizona
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Deandre Ayton (1st round, 1st overall, Phoenix Suns)
He said it: “Deandre is a special player and we are thrilled to welcome him home to Phoenix. It is extremely rare for a player with his size, length and athleticism to be able to not only finish around the rim but also step away from the basket and make shots. ... In addition, he has strong ties to this area and we can’t wait to see him in a Suns uniform.” — Suns GM Ryan McDonough
2017
Picking first: Philadelphia 76ers
Their selection: Markelle Fultz, guard, Washington
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Lauri Markkanen (1st round, 7th overall, Minnesota Timberwolves. Draft rights traded to the Chicago Bulls)
- Kadeem Allen (2nd round, 53rd overall, Boston Celtics)
He said it: "I’m just happy to be here and just glad to be involved in it. I’m just honored if some team, organization, includes me in trades. … I’m really honored to be part of this organization, and can’t wait to go there and do what I can. It’s just a blessing to be (a Bull). And of course with Michael Jordan, greatest player ever to play, it’s huge to be a part of it.” — Markkanen
2016
Picking first: Philadelphia 76ers
Their selection: Ben Simmons, forward, LSU
Arizona Wildcats selected: None
2015
Picking first: Minnesota Timberwolves
Their selection: Karl-Anthony Towns, center, Kentucky
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Stanley Johnson (1st round, 8th overall, Detroit Pistons)
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (1st round, 23rd overall, Portland Trail Blazers)
He said it: "In my opinion, everyone has a job. A lot of stuff in the media is to get a headline, get a story and attention. I said it before: I thought I was the best player in the draft. Nothing against Justise (Winslow) — he's one of my friends — that's just what my mentality is like. I think the Pistons made the best decision. The media has a job to do so they're going to gas it up. I know (Detroit) went with who they thought was the best." — Johnson
2014
Picking first: Cleveland Cavaliers
Their selection: Andrew Wiggins, forward, Kansas
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Aaron Gordon (1st round, 4th overall, Orlando Magic)
- Nick Johnson (2nd round, 42nd overall, Houston Rockets)
He said it: "It represents how wide I want the fans' eyes to be when they're watching us play," Gordon, on changing his jersey number from 11 to 00 in his transition to the NBA
2013
Picking first: Cleveland Cavaliers
Their selection: Anthony Bennett, forward, UNLV
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Solomon Hill (1st round, 23rd overall, Indiana Pacers)
- Grant Jerrett (2nd round, 40th overall, Portland Trail Blazers)
He said it: "Definitely, that's a huge thing that goes on now — potential vs. being an older guy. But one thing is that I am an older guy who can contribute right away and try to develop. My goal is to be prepared for that opportunity and do it every year." — Hill
2012
Picking first: New Orleans Hornets
Their selection: Anthony Davis, forward/center, Kentucky
Arizona Wildcats selected: None
2011
Picking first: Cleveland Cavaliers
Their selection: Kyrie Irving, guard, Duke
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Derrick Williams (1st round, 2nd overall, Minnesota Timberwolves)
He said it: "I want to be there. I want to make that team better, that whole franchise. I want to get them from a losing record to a winning record. That's my job, and that's why they chose me. So we'll see what they do with it. But I want to stay." — Williams
2010
Picking first: Washington Wizards
Their selection: John Wall, guard, Kentucky
Arizona Wildcats selected: None
2009
Picking first: Los Angeles Clippers
Their selection: Blake Griffin, forward, Oklahoma
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Jordan Hill (1st round, 8th overall, New York Knicks)
- Chase Budinger (2nd round, 44th overall, Detroit Pistons)
He said it: "It's definitely a good fit for me. It's an up-tempo game and I run the floor like no other. I just love to run the floor and try to get open for an easy dunk or whatever. So definitely, it's definitely a good fit." — Hill
2008
Picking first: Chicago Bulls
Their selection: Derrick Rose, guard, Memphis
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Jerryd Bayless (1st round, 11th overall, Indiana Pacers)
He said it: "I'm excited for the opportunity. Obviously, I wasn't waiting. I didn't know I was going to be left (undrafted) that long. But there's an opportunity there and I'm going to a good team that needs a couple of good parts to win. I'm really excited to be playing with Greg Oden, Brandon Roy and all those great players they already have there." — Bayless
2007
Picking first: Portland Trail Blazers
Their selection: Greg Oden, center, Ohio State
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Marcus Williams (2nd round, 33rd overall, San Antonio Spurs)
He said it: Williams said he was "happy" with the pick, though he declined further comment.
2006
Picking first: Toronto Raptors
Their selection: Andrea Bargnani, forward/center, Italy
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Hassan Adams (2nd round, 54th overall, New Jersey Nets)
2005
Picking first: Milwaukee Bucks
Their selection: Andrew Bogut, forward/center, Utah
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Channing Frye (1st round, 8th overall, New York Knicks)
- Salim Stoudamire (2nd round, 31st overall, Atlanta Hawks)
He said it: "Where else better to start out than in New York. If you can play here, you can play anywhere. ... I know what it means to come to a tradition, being from Arizona. I have so much respect for Madison Square Garden. Every time I came here to play I would kiss the floor to honor my grandfather. He was a big Knicks fan." — Frye
2004
Picking first: Orlando Magic
Their selection: Dwight Howard, center, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy High School
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Andre Iguodala (1st round, 9th overall, Philadelphia 76ers)
He said it: "Josh Childress and I were talking on the way over here, and we didn't know where we'd get picked. I thought I'd go a little higher, but I'm just happy and thankful I got picked." — Iguodala
2003
Picking first: Cleveland Cavaliers
Their selection: LeBron James, forward, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Luke Walton (2nd round, 32nd overall, Los Angeles Lakers)
He said it: "I grew up when my dad was playing for the Celtics, and we used to root for the Celtics, but since I've gotten older, I've loved to watch the Lakers play. It's just an amazing feeling right now. It's hard to describe, but it's what I've been dreaming about since I was a kid." — Walton
2002
Picking first: Houston Rockets
Their selection: Yao Ming, center, China
Arizona Wildcats selected: None
2001
Picking first: Washington Wizards
Their selection: Kwame Brown, forward/center, Glynn Academy High School
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Richard Jefferson (1st round, 13th overall, Houston Rockets)
- Gilbert Arenas (2nd round, 30th overall, Golden State Warriors)
- Michael Wright (2nd round, 38th overall, New York Knicks)
- Loren Woods (2nd round, 45th overall, Minnesota Timberwolves)
He said it: "I’ve seen a million things happen on draft day, enough to know not to be sitting, waiting, and expecting the first team you go to to be the team you are playing for," — Jefferson, the only one of the four UA draft-eligible players to go in the first round.
2000
Picking first: New Jersey Nets
Their selection: Kenyon Martin, center/forward, Cincinnati
Arizona Wildcats selected: None
1999
Picking first: Chicago Bulls
Their selection: Elton Brand, forward/center, Duke
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Jason Terry (1st round, 10th overall, Atlanta Hawks)
- A.J. Bramlett (2nd round, 39th overall, Cleveland Cavaliers)
He said it: "You look at their roster and Anthony Johnson is the only other point guard they have. I'll come in, work hard, and hopefully, I'll get the job." — Terry
1998
Picking first: Los Angeles Clippers
Their selection: Michael Olowokandi, center, University of the Pacific
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Mike Bibby (1st round, 2nd overall, Vancouver Grizzlies)
- Michael Dickerson (1st round, 14th overall, Houston Rockets)
- Miles Simon (2nd round, 42nd overall, Orlando Magic)
He said it: "It was a great feeling, one I can't say I've ever had. The crowd made me feel like they wanted me. I'm going to try to get them happy and get the job done." — Bibby
1997
Picking first: San Antonio Spurs
Their selection: Tim Duncan, forward/center, Wake Forest
Arizona Wildcats selected: None
1996
Picking first: Philadelphia 76ers
Their selection: Allen Iverson, guard, Georgetown
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Joseph Blair (2nd round, 35th overall, Seattle SuperSonics)
- Ben Davis (2nd round, 43rd overall, Phoenix Suns)
- Reggie Geary (2nd round, Cleveland Cavaliers)
He said it: "The only comment I have is that I'm disappointed with the NBA," said Geary, who had productive workouts with Detroit and the Los Angeles Lakers. "I'm disappointed with the system. It's too bad that I had to go through all of this. But at the same time, I'm thankful for the Cavaliers giving me the opportunity." — Geary
1995
Picking first: Golden State Warriors
Their selection: Joe Smith, forward/center, Maryland
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Damon Stoudamire (1st round, 7th overall, Toronto Raptors)
He said it: "I'm just happy to be with Toronto and Isiah Thomas. I want to make the most of it. The style they want to bring to the league — run and gun — fits me." — Stoudamire
1994
Picking first: Milwaukee Bucks
Their selection: Glenn Robinson, forward, Purdue
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Khalid Reeves (1st round, 12th overall, Miami Heat)
He said it: "I see myself playing both (guard) positions. I think I'm equally gifted playing both positions. I'm just glad to be on the court doing the things I love to do — creating shots for others and creating them for myself." — Reeves
1993
Picking first: Orlando Magic
Their selection: Chris Webber, center/forward, Michigan
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Chris Mills (1st round, 22nd overall, Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Ed Stokes (2nd round, 35th overall, Miami Heat)
He said it: "I was back there wondering, 'Where am I going to go?' I guess I'll have to (work hard and) let those teams that passed on me know they made a mistake." — Mills
1992
Picking first: Orlando Magic
Their selection: Shaquille O'Neal, center, LSU
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Sean Rooks (2nd round, 30th overall, Dallas Mavericks)
He said it: "By then I was disappointed. I was just happy to find I was going somewhere. I thought (being a first-round pick) was a given. I was told I was projected to go between 19-24. Today was not what I had anticipated." — Rooks
1991
Picking first: Charlotte Hornets
Their selection: Larry Johnson, forward, UNLV
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Brian Williams (Bison Dele) (1st round, 10th overall, Orlando Magic)
1990
Picking first: New Jersey Nets
Their selection: Derrick Coleman, forward/center, Syracuse
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Jud Buechler (2nd round, 38th overall, Seattle SuperSonics)
1989
Picking first: Sacramento Kings
Their selection: Pervis Ellison, forward/center, Louisville
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Sean Elliott (1st round, 3rd overall, San Antonio Spurs)
- Anthony Cook (1st round, 24th overall, Phoenix Suns)
1988
Picking first: Los Angeles Clippers
Their selection: Danny Manning, power forward, Kansas
Arizona Wildcats selected:
- Tom Tolbert (1st round, 34th overall, Charlotte Hornets)
- Steve Kerr (2nd round, 50th overall, Phoenix Suns)