COVID-19 forces cancellation of Monday's UA-USD basketball game

San Diego is off from Arizona's basketball schedule, just as quickly as it was added.
Monday afternoon's game in McKale Center has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Toreros' program, the UA announced Sunday afternoon.
The UA said the decision to cancel was made "after consultation with the Pac-12 Conference, University of Arizona leadership, University of San Diego and the West Coast Conference."
Arizona added USD to its schedule on Friday morning with hopes of adding one more nonconference game to its slate following a flurry of cancellations over the last month.
Arizona (5-0) fell short of seven nonconference games after California Baptist pulled out of a game scheduled for Wednesday after arriving in Tucson and having a positive test surface within its program. San Diego needed a game after Long Beach State paused and canceled a Dec. 22 matchup with the Toreros after The Beach ran into COVID-19 issues.
The game was easily formed thanks to a connection betweteen Ryan Reynolds, Arizona's director of basketball operations, and San Diego assistant coach Lance LaVetter, a Rincon High School graduate who was a longtime operations director for Lorenzo Romar's Washington program.
The Wildcats are 5-1 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play after losing Saturday night at Stanford.
