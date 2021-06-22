Creighton avoids NCAA postseason ban while IARP cases such as Arizona's remain unsettled

Another of the schools implicated in the federal investigation into college basketball, Creighton avoided a postseason ban in the list of sanctions the NCAA announced Tuesday.

But Creighton's case was much different from Arizona's. Then-assistant coach Preston Murphy was shown on tape receiving $6,000 (agent Christian Dawkins said Murphy did not keep the money but the NCAA said there was no proof of that.) Creighton AD Bruce Rasmussen was also cited for not reporting the potential violation.