Creighton avoids NCAA postseason ban while IARP cases such as Arizona's remain unsettled

Another of the schools implicated in the federal investigation into college basketball, Creighton avoided a postseason ban in the list of sanctions the NCAA announced Tuesday.
But Creighton's case was much different from Arizona's. Then-assistant coach Preston Murphy was shown on tape receiving $6,000 (agent Christian Dawkins said Murphy did not keep the money but the NCAA said there was no proof of that.) Creighton AD Bruce Rasmussen was also cited for not reporting the potential violation.
UA assistant coach Book Richardson pleaded guilty to taking $20,000 in case, and that's only one of four Level I charges the UA basketball program is facing. (UA is also facing one as an institution for lack of control, while president Robert Robbins and AD Dave Heeke were listed as aggravating factors for compromising "the integrity of the investigation."
Another difference is that Creighton's case was settled through the standard NCAA resolution process, while UA's case has been in the Independent Accountability Resolution Process since December -- and the IARP still has yet to finish a case.