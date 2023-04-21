Standout Creighton transfer guard Ryan Nembhard has picked Gonzaga over Arizona for his next stop, he announced Friday on Instagram.

After announcing he would transfer from Creighton on April 6, Nembhard scheduled visits to Gonzaga and Arizona over the past week. Both are programs that have ties to his brother, Andrew, who was recruited by UA coach Tommy Lloyd to play for the Zags after leaving Florida in 2020.

Andrew Nembhard went on to play for the Indiana Pacers, joining fellow Pacers T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin in watching UA's Dec. 1 game at Utah, played the day before the Pacers faced the Utah Jazz.

The Big East’s Freshman of the Year in 2021-22, Ryan Nembhard played well against the Wildcats in the championship game of the Maui Invitational early last season. Nembhard had 20 points and six assists for the Bluejays but Arizona pulled out an 81-79 win thanks in part to the 30 points and 13 rebounds Oumar Ballo collected.

Nembhard went on to average 12.1 points and 4.8 assists as a sophomore last season, and helped lead the Bluejays to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. While UA stumbled against Princeton in the first round, Nembhard helped Creighton beat N.C. State, Baylor and Princeton before losing to San Diego State in the South Region final.

Against Baylor, Nembhard had 20 points while getting to the line to hit 10 of 10 free throws. Then he had nine points with eight assists in a Sweet 16 win over the same Princeton team that held UA guard Kerr Kriisa to 1-for-7 shooting with two assists and four turnovers.