Dalen Terry at Fantastic 40 championship

UA commit Dalen Terry holds the Fantastic 40 championship trophy after helping the Compton Magic win the Las Vegas event on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

 Photo courtesy Etop Udo-Ema

Four-star Tempe guard Dalen Terry of Hillcrest Prep will become the first official member of the Arizona Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class when he signs a letter-of-intent Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period.

Terry is scheduled to attend a signing ceremony at Hillcrest at 1 p.m., though he told the Star he would sign his NLI later Wednesday with his family.

Since committing to the Wildcats in July, Terry has made multiple trips to Tucson, including Sunday for the Wildcats' win over Illinois, giving him a chance to get familiar with the program and current players.

"I like all of them," Terry said Wednesday, before the Hillcrest ceremony.

Terry transferred to Hillcrest from Corona Del Sol last season, and has plans to use the upcoming season to help prepare for UA.

"Just getting stronger, everything, so I can get to U of A as fast as possible," Terry said.

While Terry may be the Wildcats' only fall signee, there is a chance of other UA commitments shortly after the signing period. UA coach Sean Miller said he expected to add about five players by the spring.

Terry's mother, meanwhile, wished her son well.

