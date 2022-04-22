Dalen Terry to enter NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility to return to Arizona

Arizona sophomore guard Dalen Terry announced he will test the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility to return to the Wildcats next season.

Terry will be able to work out with agents and teams this spring while he tests the draft and might be invited to the NBA Combine in Chicago next month. He will have until June 1 to withdraw if he hires an NCAA-certified agent and follows several other guidelines.

In his statement, Terry thanked coaches Sean Miller and Tommy Lloyd, his family, fans and teammates.

"I want to thank the entire Arizona community for accepting a PHX kid with open arms and making me feel at home in Tucson," Terry said. "I want to thank my family for always pushing me and encouraging me to chase my dreams. Without every one of you sacrificing for me, I wouldn't be here today."

UA already lost wing Bennedict Mathurin and center Christian Koloko to the NBA Draft, with both of those players leaving school definitively. ESPN projects Terry to be taken slightly lower than Koloko, at No. 43 in the middle of the second round, a range that can command guaranteed NBA contracts or at least a two-way deal that is likely to be worth $500,000 next season.

While Terry has expressed interest in wanting to work out against high-level players during the prdraft process, he appears to be leaning toward a return, possibly because he has the potential to turn into a solid first-round pick in 2023. He is also fully NIL-eligible as a U.S. citizen, and has been active in the marketplace.

Without Mathurin around, Terry will also have the opportunity to be the Wildcats’ primary perimeter go-to player. As it was in 2020-21, Terry was a constant triple-double threat who averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists -- with nearly a 3-1 assist-turnover ratio -- while becoming an honorable mention all-Pac-12 pick.

An artful passer and secondary scorer last season, Terry also used his athleticism and instincts on the glass. He pulled down 31 rebounds over a four-game stretch in early February, collecting 12 in UA's 72-60 win at Washington State on Feb. 10.

“We call him Mr. Do-Everything," Mathurin said after the WSU game. "Getting rebounds, scoring and making passes. It’s good for the team. A really good thing to see.”

In the Pac-12 Tournament, Terry helped bail the Wildcats out after a severe ankle sidelined point guard Kerr Kriisa in a quarterfinal game against Stanford.

Justin Kier took over as the starting point guard during the Wildcats' next three games, but in the Pac-12 title game against UCLA, Kier and Larsson both picked up three first-half fouls. Terry responded with four assists and no turnovers, helping UA win the Pac-12 Tournament title with an 84-76 win over the Bruins.

“DT JUST TOOK MY JOB,” Kriisa tweeted afterward.

Terry's infectious energy also benefited the Wildcats. He grew up a Wildcat fan in Phoenix, playing for both Tempe Corona Del Sol and Phoenix Hillcrest Prep.

“D.T. loves hooping,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said in February. “I think he’s happy being out on the floor and he plays with amazing effort and energy. When you play with that kind of effort and energy consistently, good things are gonna happen.”

If Terry winds up staying in the NBA Draft, the Wildcats will not only lose a versatile weapon but also have just eight or nine players on hand for 2022-23 pending additional recruits or the possible reclassification of 2023 commit Kylan Boswell.

The Wildcats will return a proven combo guard in rising junior Pelle Larsson and a potential breakout candidate in French wing Adama Bal, who made a minor splash in several late-season appearances. Earlier this week, they also received a commitment from 6-8 Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin.

Arizona also could receive an immediate replacement for combo guard Justin Kier if Boswell reclassifies and joins the Wildcats next fall. A five-star guard, Boswell has been playing EYBL club ball for Team Why Not this spring but his father, Brandon, said last week that he still has yet to decide on reclassification.

The NCAA has made rules more liberal in recent years for players wanting to test the draft while keeping open the option to return to school.

In order to be eligible for a return, players must first request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and can only hire an NCAA-certified agent. Players can have agents pay for their workouts but can’t accept any benefits from anyone other than the agent.

In addition, players must not miss class to participate in a tryout, with the exception of the G League Elite Camp and NBA Draft Combine that are both held in Chicago from May 13-22. If players decide to withdraw, they face an NCAA-imposed deadline of 10 days after the end of the Combine, which is June 1 this season.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 23.

